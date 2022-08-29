Dr. Carmin Kalorin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalorin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmin Kalorin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carmin Kalorin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Kalorin works at
Locations
-
1
Urology - Raleigh Medical Park23 Sunnybrook Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalorin?
Dr Kalorin, was very good at explaining the procedure and the follow up removal of the stint. The pain of Kidney Stones gives their removal a certain urgency but Dr Kalorin was kind and helped me get through it.
About Dr. Carmin Kalorin, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952559635
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Naval Medical Cenrter San Diego
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Emory University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalorin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalorin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalorin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalorin works at
Dr. Kalorin has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalorin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalorin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalorin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalorin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalorin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.