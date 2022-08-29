Overview

Dr. Carmin Kalorin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Kalorin works at WakeMed Physician Practices - Urology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.