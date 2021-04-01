Overview

Dr. Carmen Wong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Wong works at Carmen Wong MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.