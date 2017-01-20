See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Carmen Vivero, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (11)
Overview

Dr. Carmen Vivero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Vivero works at Rez Inc in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL and Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rez Inc
    1301 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 402B, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 (904) 460-0707
    Daytona Methadone Treatment Center
    1823 Business Park Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (904) 217-7161
    Duval Aps LLC
    590 Ellis Rd S Bldg 4, Jacksonville, FL 32254 (904) 800-2231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 20, 2017
    Kerri Anne in St Augustine, FL — Jan 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carmen Vivero, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1316012743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vivero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

