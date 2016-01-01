Dr. Velazquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmen Velazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carmen Velazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Ysidro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from National Autonomous University Of Mexico.
Locations
San Ysidro Health Center Pharmacy4004 Beyer Blvd, San Ysidro, CA 92173 Directions (619) 662-4100
San Ysidro Health Chula Vista678 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 662-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carmen Velazquez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Autonomous University Of Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velazquez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez.
