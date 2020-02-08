Dr. Carmen Vaughn, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Vaughn, DMD
Dr. Carmen Vaughn, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Evans, GA.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Belair Dental Associates345 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 309-5597
Excellent! Clinical and office support staff are, too.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1174749493
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vaughn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.