Overview

Dr. Carmen Traywick, MD is a Dermatologist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Traywick works at May River Dermatology, LLC in Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.