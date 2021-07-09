Dr. Carmen Todoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Todoro, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Todoro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Locations
General Physician PC3050 Orchard Park Rd, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 662-5242
General Physician PC4845 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 656-2200
John R. Oishei Children's Hospital818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always very informative, going to him for 24 years
About Dr. Carmen Todoro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245223437
Education & Certifications
- SUNY/B Program Ob Residency
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
