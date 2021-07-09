Overview

Dr. Carmen Todoro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Todoro works at Champaign Dental Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Depew, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.