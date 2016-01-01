Dr. Carmen Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Thornton, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Thornton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Thornton works at
Locations
-
1
El Centro De Corazon7037 Capitol St Ste N100, Houston, TX 77011 Directions (713) 926-6229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thornton?
About Dr. Carmen Thornton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366513004
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thornton works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.