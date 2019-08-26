Dr. Carmen Tapiador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapiador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Tapiador, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carmen Tapiador, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Tapiador works at
Locations
East Tennessee Children's Hospital2018 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 971-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tapiador was easy to talk to and addressed my concerns and questions. She explained things to me in an easy to understand way without talking down to me. She was very friendly with my son, and gave me options on how to go about treatment. She listened to my opinions, was patient and overall had very professional bedside manner.
About Dr. Carmen Tapiador, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tapiador has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tapiador accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tapiador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tapiador has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tapiador on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapiador. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapiador.
