Dr. Carmen Stelea, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Stelea works at Starling Physicians OB / GYN in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.