Dr. Carmen Stanko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Stanko, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Stanko, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Stanko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas Tasaki K MD Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 710, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 380-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanko?
About Dr. Carmen Stanko, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1417062886
Education & Certifications
- U Manitoba/U Hawaii
- University of Manitoba Fac Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanko works at
Dr. Stanko has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stanko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.