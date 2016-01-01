Overview

Dr. Carmen Stanko, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Stanko works at Champaign Dental Group in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.