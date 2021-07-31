Dr. Stanca has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmen Stanca, MD
Dr. Carmen Stanca, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Jerome L Shupack MD530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-0568Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I don't knew wear to start. I have a rare liver disease. Which was found while in the hospital. Upon being discharged from the hospital I decided to continue with her even through I had a couple I had seen in the hospital while there. She has continued to treat me. She takes time, listens and explains in detail. Her PA is also amazing follows up with you on bloodwork, very approachable and knowledgeable. As far as the dr. Front desk OMG this is a total team of excellence all I can say is from front desk to PA you have perfection!
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093048902
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Stanca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanca works at
Dr. Stanca has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.