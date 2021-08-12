Dr. Carmen Serrano-Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano-Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Serrano-Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Serrano-Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Healthcare740 Dunlawton Ave Ste 200, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 763-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Serrano has been my primary care physician for over 20 years. Words cannot describe the character and compassion of this woman. Unfortunately I only get to see her at my worst of times, but each and every time she is there with words of wisdom and a healing hand. I hope to have her as my doctor for my lifetime. Dr Serrano is an asset to any healthcare facility that she is a part of
About Dr. Carmen Serrano-Lopez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1821067851
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serrano-Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrano-Lopez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serrano-Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano-Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano-Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano-Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano-Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.