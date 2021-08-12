Overview

Dr. Carmen Serrano-Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Serrano-Lopez works at Florida Healthcare in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.