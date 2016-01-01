See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (55)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Sandridge works at Einstein Internal Medicine Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Klein Bldg
    5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 55 ratings
Patient Ratings (55)
5 Star
(49)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • 1174611727
Education & Certifications

  • Suburban Community Hospital
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sandridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sandridge works at Einstein Internal Medicine Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sandridge’s profile.

55 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandridge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

