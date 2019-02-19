See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Columbia, MD
Dr. Carmen Salvaterra, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carmen Salvaterra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.

Dr. Salvaterra works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine
    11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 201, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 715-1060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carmen Salvaterra, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285639336
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U MD
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Salvaterra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvaterra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salvaterra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salvaterra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salvaterra works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Salvaterra’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvaterra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvaterra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvaterra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvaterra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

