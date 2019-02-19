Dr. Carmen Salvaterra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvaterra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Salvaterra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carmen Salvaterra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Salvaterra works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 201, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 715-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salvaterra is an excellent pulmonary specialist. She is a caring person and straight-forward communicator who will devote ample time to appointments. I look forward to my next visit and to obtain her expert interpretation to my latest test results.
About Dr. Carmen Salvaterra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1285639336
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvaterra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvaterra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salvaterra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvaterra works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvaterra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvaterra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvaterra, there are benefits to both methods.