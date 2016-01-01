Dr. Carmen Prieto-Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto-Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Prieto-Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Prieto-Jimenez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Prieto-Jimenez works at
Locations
-
1
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 545-6785
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prieto-Jimenez?
About Dr. Carmen Prieto-Jimenez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528175064
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prieto-Jimenez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prieto-Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prieto-Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prieto-Jimenez works at
Dr. Prieto-Jimenez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Prieto-Jimenez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto-Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieto-Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieto-Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.