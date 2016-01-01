See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Dr. Carmen Prieto-Jimenez, MD

Pediatrics
34 years of experience
Dr. Carmen Prieto-Jimenez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Prieto-Jimenez works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
    4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 (915) 545-6785

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Bunion
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Hammer Toe
Headache
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Lice
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Ringworm
Scabies
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Carmen Prieto-Jimenez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528175064
    • UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Carmen Prieto-Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto-Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Prieto-Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Prieto-Jimenez works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Prieto-Jimenez's profile.

    Dr. Prieto-Jimenez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto-Jimenez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieto-Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieto-Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

