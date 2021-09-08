Overview

Dr. Carmen Popa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Marymount Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Popa works at MARY MOUNT HOSPITAL EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Sheffield Village, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.