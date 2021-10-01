Overview

Dr. Carmen Pisc, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Putnam, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Pisc works at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT with other offices in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.