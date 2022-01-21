Dr. Carmen Perez-Masuelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Masuelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Perez-Masuelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carmen Perez-Masuelli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
Dr. Perez-Masuelli works at
Locations
Millennium Physicians - Rheumatology17323 Red Oak Dr # 100, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4334Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Millennium Physicians18488 I-45 South, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 805-3757
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Perez-Masuelli by my Primary Dr. I have seen her 3 times now and am grateful that I was able to see her and get tests and diagnosis's for my symptoms. We are continuing to evaluate my needs and she is discussing with my other doctor's the course of action needed. She didn't throw medications at me, which I appreciate.
About Dr. Carmen Perez-Masuelli, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1770557795
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez-Masuelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez-Masuelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez-Masuelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez-Masuelli works at
Dr. Perez-Masuelli has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez-Masuelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Masuelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Masuelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Masuelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Masuelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.