Dr. Carmen Perez-Masuelli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital



Dr. Perez-Masuelli works at Millennium Physicians - Rheumatology in Houston, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.