Dr. Pastor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmen Pastor, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Pastor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sterling, VA.
Dr. Pastor works at
Locations
Endocrinology and Infectious21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 350, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (703) 860-1178
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Pastor for many years for a thyroid issue then a diagnosis of diabetes. She has always shown compassion and caring when treating me. I can honestly say I really feel her concern for my health. She's tried to intervene with a stressful job that has exacerbated my health issues. Further, I appreciate the straight talk about my condition. She is always prompt for her appt time which shows me she values my time as well as her own. I have and will recommend her to others.
About Dr. Carmen Pastor, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1942378948
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pastor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pastor works at
Dr. Pastor speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.