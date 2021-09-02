See All Cardiologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Carmen Mikacenic, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carmen Mikacenic, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Mikacenic works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing

Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Viral Infection
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2021
    She is the best!
    David Joswick — Sep 02, 2021
    About Dr. Carmen Mikacenic, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578615241
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
