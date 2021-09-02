Dr. Carmen Mikacenic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikacenic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Mikacenic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carmen Mikacenic, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Mikacenic works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikacenic?
She is the best!
About Dr. Carmen Mikacenic, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1578615241
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikacenic accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikacenic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikacenic works at
Dr. Mikacenic has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikacenic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikacenic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikacenic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikacenic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikacenic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.