Dr. Carmen McGee, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen McGee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
1
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity1800 Tree Ln Ste 300, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-6464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I love her she is the best
About Dr. Carmen McGee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851421606
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital & Health Care Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- ALBANY STATE UNIVERSITY
