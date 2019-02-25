Overview

Dr. Carmen Llopiz-Valle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Llopiz-Valle works at Maimonides Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.