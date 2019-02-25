Dr. Carmen Llopiz-Valle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llopiz-Valle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Llopiz-Valle, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Llopiz-Valle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Llopiz-Valle works at
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology967 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6432
-
2
Maimonides Women's Pavilion6208 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-3000
-
3
Maimonides Women's Primary Care Center4422 9Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Llopiz-Valle?
Wonderful. I've been going to her for almost 20 years.
About Dr. Carmen Llopiz-Valle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245236470
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llopiz-Valle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llopiz-Valle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llopiz-Valle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llopiz-Valle works at
Dr. Llopiz-Valle has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llopiz-Valle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Llopiz-Valle speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Llopiz-Valle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llopiz-Valle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llopiz-Valle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llopiz-Valle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.