Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Lafia works at Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI, Roseville, MI and Birmingham, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Lake Orion
    1428 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-0543
  2. 2
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Clarkston
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 350, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics
    29751 Little Mack Ave Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 415-6200
  4. 4
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology
    511 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 645-0840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2022
    I have extreme difficulty with appointments such as these, and Dr. Lafia was so compassionate and kind to me about my anxiety and nerves. She had no problem letting me catch my breath and slowing down for me to be able to focus on the details of the appointment. I highly recommend both Eastside and Dr. Lafia, especially to those patients who need a bit kinder approach.
    About Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902165731
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Nevada At Reno
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lafia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lafia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lafia has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

