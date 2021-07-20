Overview

Dr. Carmen Klass, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Eberhard-Kars U and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Klass works at Texas Breast Specialists in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.