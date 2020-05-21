See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Kavali works at Kavali Plastic Surgery And Skin Renewal Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kavali Plastic Surgery and Skin Renewal Center
    6045 Barfield Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-3333

  • Northside Hospital

Benign Skin Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Associated With Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Syneron Polaris Radio - Frequency Laser Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 21, 2020
    I cannot say enough good things about this practice or the people who operate it. This is an office that just radiates positivity and comfort the minute you walk in. Everyone is friendly and they are expertly trained and up to date on all the latest products, services, and certifications. The prices are reasonable, they run specials, and the Christmas party is fabulous as well. Every time I go in there, I leave with a smile on my face. I've never felt unappreciated, persuaded, or rushed... not once. They are all probably the nicest and most competent staff I've ever worked with. They will listen to your questions and concerns with the highest level of patience, return calls promptly, discuss pre and post procedure care thoroughly, and make sure you not only have realistic expectations, but are a good candidate for a procedure.
    About Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316903255
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • U Il
    • Mercer University School of Medicine
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kavali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavali works at Kavali Plastic Surgery And Skin Renewal Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kavali’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

