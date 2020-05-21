Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Kavali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kavali Plastic Surgery and Skin Renewal Center6045 Barfield Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 250-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kavali?
I cannot say enough good things about this practice or the people who operate it. This is an office that just radiates positivity and comfort the minute you walk in. Everyone is friendly and they are expertly trained and up to date on all the latest products, services, and certifications. The prices are reasonable, they run specials, and the Christmas party is fabulous as well. Every time I go in there, I leave with a smile on my face. I've never felt unappreciated, persuaded, or rushed... not once. They are all probably the nicest and most competent staff I've ever worked with. They will listen to your questions and concerns with the highest level of patience, return calls promptly, discuss pre and post procedure care thoroughly, and make sure you not only have realistic expectations, but are a good candidate for a procedure.
About Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1316903255
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- U Il
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavali works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.