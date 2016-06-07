Overview

Dr. Carmen Herrera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Herrera works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.