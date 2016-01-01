Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmen Herrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Herrera, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Family Medicine Center235 N Palisade Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Family Medicine Center1400 E Church St Bldg 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carmen Herrera, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265489413
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
- PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Integrative Medicine and Neonatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.