Dr. Carmen Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Frederick Gastroenterology Associates310 W 9th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Frederick Endoscopy Center7115 Guilford Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday6:45am - 4:30pmTuesday6:45am - 4:30pmWednesday6:45am - 4:30pmThursday6:45am - 4:30pmFriday6:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez?
My wife and I have been treated by Dr. Hernandez for several years. We both have been very satisfied with the treatment we have received. we highly recommend Dr Hernandez.
About Dr. Carmen Hernandez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639172141
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.