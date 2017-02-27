Overview

Dr. Carmen Garcia, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Margaret Ravits and Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.