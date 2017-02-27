Dr. Carmen Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Garcia, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Margaret S Ravits MD & Assocs721 SUMMIT AVE, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-3691
Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery LLC.1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 103, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 857-4200Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
This my 2nd review, I don't know why the 1st one didn't take... ANYWAY, I went to see Dr. Garcia about a rash I had on my thigh, and was afraid to hear the verdict... shingles.. but shingles it was and Dr. Garcia couldn't have been any more compassionate towards me and my condition. She prescribed me an antiviral and made sure I got the right steroid spray for the pain. She was so sweet. I will gladly tell everyone I know about her and will return in the future.
About Dr. Carmen Garcia, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1639105331
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Rash, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Russian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
