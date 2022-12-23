Overview

Dr. Carmen Folmar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Folmar works at Practice in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

