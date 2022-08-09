Overview

Dr. Carmen Federico, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Federico works at North Syracuse Medical Care in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.