Dr. Carmen Farrior, MD
Dr. Carmen Farrior, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Northwest Hospital Center.
University Of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group OB/GYN Specialists1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 235, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 415-5883
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
Dr. Farrior has always been amazing to me!! Very caring and compassionate but stern at the same time. Her staff is also great!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
