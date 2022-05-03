Overview

Dr. Carmen Farrior, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Northwest Hospital Center.



Dr. Farrior works at UM SJMG Women's Health Associates in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

