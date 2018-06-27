Overview

Dr. Carmen Espinosa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Espinosa works at Carmen L Espinosa MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.