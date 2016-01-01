Dr. Carmen Dominguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Dominguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Dominguez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Locations
Florida Health Care Plan Pharmacy350 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 676-7130
- 2 320 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 238-3226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carmen Dominguez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396775334
Education & Certifications
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominguez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
