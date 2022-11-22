Dr. Chase has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmen Chase, MD
Dr. Carmen Chase, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Vine St. Clinic3225 Hedley Rd, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 726-7300
Memorial Medical Center701 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62781 Directions (217) 788-0220
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr Chase for almost 14 years. She listens, and is caring.
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.