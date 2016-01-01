Overview

Dr. Carmen Canals-Navas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Canals-Navas works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

