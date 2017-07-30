Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Locations
Yardley Dermatology Associates903 Floral Vale Blvd Ste 801, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 579-6155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campanelli?
Dr Campanelli was extremely compassionate when he communicated my diagnosis of melanoma. As a healthcare provider myself his concern and advocacy for my well being was paramount. He was so helpful to me during a stressful time . He personally made sure he referred me to a Top oncology surgeon in Philadelphia,who specializes in melanoma removal and facial reconstruction with skin flap. Dr Campanelli will always hold a special place in mine and my family's heart . God Bless Dr Campanelli
About Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447326293
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campanelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campanelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campanelli works at
Dr. Campanelli has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Campanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.