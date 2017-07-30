See All Dermatologists in Yardley, PA
Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.

Dr. Campanelli works at Yardley Dermatology Associates in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Yardley Dermatology Associates
    903 Floral Vale Blvd Ste 801, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 579-6155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Campanelli?

    Jul 30, 2017
    Dr Campanelli was extremely compassionate when he communicated my diagnosis of melanoma. As a healthcare provider myself his concern and advocacy for my well being was paramount. He was so helpful to me during a stressful time . He personally made sure he referred me to a Top oncology surgeon in Philadelphia,who specializes in melanoma removal and facial reconstruction with skin flap. Dr Campanelli will always hold a special place in mine and my family's heart . God Bless Dr Campanelli
    Maribeth Altiere in Delran, Nj — Jul 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Campanelli to family and friends

    Dr. Campanelli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Campanelli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD.

    About Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447326293
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campanelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campanelli works at Yardley Dermatology Associates in Yardley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Campanelli’s profile.

    Dr. Campanelli has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Campanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campanelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.