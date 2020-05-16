See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Carmen Calfa, MD

Oncology
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carmen Calfa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Tirgu-Mures, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Calfa works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5302
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    UHealth at Plantation
    8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 210-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carmen Calfa, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114138534
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Tirgu-Mures, Facultatea De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Liviu Rebreanu High School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Calfa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calfa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calfa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calfa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Calfa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calfa has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calfa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Calfa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calfa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calfa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calfa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.