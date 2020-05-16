Dr. Carmen Calfa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calfa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Calfa, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Calfa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Tirgu-Mures, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calfa guided me and explained clearly what the course of treatment would be, she reassures and guide me with clarity and expertise about the pros and cons and put me at ease while answering all my questions. Her warm personality makes things easy when you are a cancer patient and need to confide in your Dr.
About Dr. Carmen Calfa, MD
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Tirgu-Mures, Facultatea De Medicina
- Liviu Rebreanu High School
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calfa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calfa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calfa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calfa has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calfa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calfa speaks Romanian and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Calfa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calfa.
