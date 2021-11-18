Dr. Carmen Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Berger, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology660 SW 39th St Ste 150, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 793-4700
Arboretum Dermatology Seattle Pllc3131 E Madison St Ste 205, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 462-5850Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best. I just can't say enough about how caring she is.
About Dr. Carmen Berger, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington / School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Keloid Scar and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berger speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.