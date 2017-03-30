Overview

Dr. Carmen Baybayan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Baybayan works at Carmen M Baybayan MD in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.