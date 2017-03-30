Dr. Carmen Baybayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baybayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Baybayan, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Baybayan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Carmen Baybayan, M.D., LLC98-029 Hekaha St Ste 10, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best physicians I've ever met. She's very thorough and takes her job seriously, she answers any and all questions and always makes you leave her office feeling better than when you walked in. Her staff is amazing and super friendly.
About Dr. Carmen Baybayan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii Internal Medicine Residency Program
- University of Hawaii Integrated Medical Residency Program
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- University of Hawaii
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baybayan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baybayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baybayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
