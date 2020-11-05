See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Carmen Ballestas, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carmen Ballestas, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Ballestas works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 820-4597
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2020
    Dr. Ballestas is an excellent physician. She is very empathetic towards her patients and families. Her kindness and compassion is visible in her bedside manner.
    — Nov 05, 2020
    About Dr. Carmen Ballestas, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1871667048
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Ballestas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballestas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballestas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballestas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballestas works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ballestas’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballestas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballestas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballestas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballestas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

