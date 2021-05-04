See All Dermatologists in Glendale, WI
Dr. Carmen Balding, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carmen Balding, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carmen Balding, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, WI. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.

Dr. Balding works at Madison Medical Affiliates in Glendale, WI with other offices in Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Ethington, MD
Dr. James Ethington, MD
6 (12)
View Profile
Dr. James Berman, MD
Dr. James Berman, MD
8 (124)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD
Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD
10 (119)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - River Woods Parkway
    375 W River Woods Pkwy, Glendale, WI 53212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 326-1514
  2. 2
    Steven A Giles MD
    N4W22370 Bluemound Rd Ste 200, Waukesha, WI 53186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 574-9920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Mole Evaluation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Balding?

    May 04, 2021
    A "no-big-deal" skin cancer (BCC) diagnosis had me in need of Moh's surgery on my nose. As it turns out, Dr. Balding was my surgeon. I feel like I won the lottery! Not only was she kind, caring, and compassionate, SHE. WAS. GOOD! My surgery turned out to be five hours and more of a "big-deal" than anyone thought. She had the perfect bedside manner and her suture work was incredible. A few weeks later my regular dermatologist did a punch biopsy on an atypical mole on my torso and the suture was poorly executed. These two events gave me an even deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of Dr. Balding!!
    Virginia P. — May 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carmen Balding, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carmen Balding, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Balding to family and friends

    Dr. Balding's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Balding

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carmen Balding, MD.

    About Dr. Carmen Balding, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811095342
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Balding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balding has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carmen Balding, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.