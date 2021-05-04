Overview

Dr. Carmen Balding, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, WI. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Balding works at Madison Medical Affiliates in Glendale, WI with other offices in Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.