Dr. Venero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmelo Venero, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmelo Venero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Venero works at
Locations
1
Univ. Health System Inc.1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E310, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
- 2 1975 Town Center Blvd Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 909-4020
3
Women's Specialty Care5779 Creekwood Park Blvd, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 544-2800
4
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Im relatively young (41) and I've seen Dr Venero for over 10 years. He fixed a PFO/ASD in Nov. He is SO attuned to every single detail that I know I am getting the best care. If only all my Drs were so fantastic!
About Dr. Carmelo Venero, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venero works at
Dr. Venero has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Venero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venero, there are benefits to both methods.