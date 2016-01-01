Dr. Carmelo Panetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmelo Panetta, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmelo Panetta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital.
Locations
St. Joseph's Hospital45 10th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 326-2328
HealthEast Heart Care - 1600 Medical Buildling1600 Saint Johns Blvd Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 326-4327
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- River Falls Area Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carmelo Panetta, MD
Education & Certifications
- U Calif San Francisco
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panetta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panetta accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panetta has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Panetta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.