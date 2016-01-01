Dr. Carmelo Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmelo Otero, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmelo Otero, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Otero works at
Locations
Total Vascular Care215 N San Saba Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 547-3430
- 2 200 Medical Pkwy Fl 3, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 807-3270
Transition Care Medical Group225 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 615-6626
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carmelo Otero, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
