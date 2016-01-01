See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Carmelo Otero, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Carmelo Otero, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Otero works at South Texas Renal Care Group in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Total Vascular Care
    215 N San Saba Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 547-3430
    200 Medical Pkwy Fl 3, Lakeway, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 807-3270
    Transition Care Medical Group
    225 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-6626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Texas Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Port Placements or Replacements
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracentesis
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Valve Surgery
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Bypass With Robotic Assistance
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Surgery
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Pleural Cancer
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Embolism
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Tracheal Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Carmelo Otero, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • 1588683155
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmelo Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otero has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

