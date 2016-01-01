Overview

Dr. Carmelo Otero, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX.



Dr. Otero works at South Texas Renal Care Group in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.