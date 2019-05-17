Overview

Dr. Carmelo Milano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke University Hospital, Southeastern Regional Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Milano works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tricuspid Valve Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.