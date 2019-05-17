Dr. Carmelo Milano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmelo Milano, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmelo Milano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke University Hospital, Southeastern Regional Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Duke University Hospital2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (888) 275-3853MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i had a rare cardiac paraganglioma. as i understand, the first at duke. an 8 hour open heart surgery by Dr. Milano to remove the tumor and a lot of recovery time and im 100%. there are no words to describe my gratitude and level of respect for this wonderful Dr. thank you Dr. Milano
About Dr. Carmelo Milano, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Mc
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milano has seen patients for Tricuspid Valve Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milano speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Milano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.