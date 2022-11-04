Overview

Dr. Carmella Fernandez, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.



Dr. Fernandez works at Naples Breast Surgery Center in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.