Dr. Carmella Fernandez, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Fernandez Upper Extremity Institute730 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 204, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 263-4499Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Dr Fernandez bedside manner and attention given to my concerns was second to none. I am so Blessed to be a patient of Dr. Fernandez.
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
