Dr. Carmelita Torres, MD
Dr. Carmelita Torres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group15300 West Ave Ste 120, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 590-5304
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Dr torres is really very good doctor also very good human being. She is very good in nature wise.. i always think about her that God sent to her for me. She is very good with me my whole pregnancy.. i love her doctor torres. She is amazing
About Dr. Carmelita Torres, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1649251414
Education & Certifications
- University Hi J a Burns School Med
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
