Overview

Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Nisperos works at MERIDIAN MEDICAL GROUP in Manteca, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.