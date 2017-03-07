Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nisperos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nisperos works at
Locations
Meridian Medical Group P.c.330 Northgate Dr, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-1996
Doctors Hospital of Manteca1205 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-1996
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love her and the staff, they are always so nice to my baby girl.
About Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Ilocano and Spanish
- 1760594089
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nisperos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nisperos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nisperos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nisperos works at
Dr. Nisperos speaks Ilocano and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nisperos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nisperos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nisperos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nisperos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.